Normandy Four says more efforts on prisoners exchange needed, says German Foreign Minister

BERLIN, April 30. /TASS/. Normandy Four video conference participants (Russia, Ukraine, France, Germany) believe that efforts on exchange of prisoners [between Kiev and self-proclaimed republics of Donbass] must be continued, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said following the group’s video conference Thursday.

"We talked about prisoner exchange," Maas said, adding that the recent progress in this direction is encouraging.

"We were unanimous in our opinion that further efforts in this context are needed," the Minister added.

According to the top diplomat, the coronavirus pandemic must become a call to work on resolution of the conflict even faster.