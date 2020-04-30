Lavrov emphasizes need to ensure special status of Donbass

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Moscow has reiterated that ensuring the special status of Donbass as part of Ukraine is crucial for resolving the conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters following a video conference of the top diplomats of the Normandy Four group (Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine).

"We pointed out that one of the key provisions of the Minsk Agreements concerns ensuring the special status of Donbass as part of Ukraine. This is the goal and basis of efforts to resolve the conflict," Lavrov said.