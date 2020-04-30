The Netherlands nears 40,000 coronavirus cases

THE HAGUE, April 30. /TASS/. The number of identified coronavirus cases in the Netherlands is approaching 40,000, the Dutch healthcare agency reported Thursday.

According to the agency, 39,316 infections are currently identified, while 514 new cases reported in the past 24 hours. Moreover, 4,795 people died from the virus-related complications, with 84 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The agency did not report the number of recoveries.

"The figures of the past few days fit in the overall picture which shows that measures [taken by the government to curb the spread of infection] are working. The number of daily hospitalizations is still going down and so is the number of fatalities," the agency stressed.

The healthcare institution also informed that 13,884 cases out of the total number are identified in medical staff aged between 18 and 69, with hospitalization required by 458 of them.

The Netherlands reported its first coronavirus case on February 27, while the first fatality was identified on March 6. A number of measures was imposed by the Dutch government to curb the spread of the virus.

All educational, cultural and entertainment facilities are closed until May 19 as well as gyms, cafes, bars, restaurants, hair salons and barbershops, beauty salons and massage parlors. People are advised to stay home, work remotely if possible and observe 1,5-meter social distancing rule in the streets and shops as well as cancel trips to other countries if they are not vital. All mass events are cancelled until September 1.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 3,200,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 228,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 1,000,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.