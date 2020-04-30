Indonesia’s coronavirus infections top 10,000

SINGAPORE, April 30. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Indonesia increased by 347 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total over the symbolic 10,000 mark, spokesperson for the national health ministry Achmad Yurianto told an online press conference on Thursday.

According to him, "the total number of cases reached 10,118, an increase of 347 infections over the past 24 hours." He also said, "over the past 24 hours, eight patients died. Overall, 792 fatalities from coronavirus-related causes were identified in the country." This is the highest number of deaths across Southeast Asia.

Moreover, the official added that more than 1,500 patients recovered.

On March 2, the Indonesian government reported its first coronavirus case, much later than other Southeast Asian countries. Experts suggest that the real number of infections can be much higher than the official figures show as Indonesia continues to have one of the lowest test rates in the world, only 99 tests are conducted per one million people. Neighboring Malaysia, for instance, performs 2,000 tests per one million people, while South Korea and Singapore carry out each 10,000 tests. Expert assessments say that Jakarta needs to significantly ramp up testing and conduct 2.7 million tests to catch up, the country has so far only performed 72,000 tests.

