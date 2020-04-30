Antibodies do not guarantee protection against COVID-19, says WHO envoy

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. The presence of coronavirus antibodies does not mean that a person cannot contract the disease again, the World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Russia Melita Vujnovic said in an interview with TASS on Thursday.

"It absolutely does not mean that, even if the virus does not mutate," she said, answering a corresponding question. "We do not know to what extent the antibodies developed during contact with the virus can protect us from infection in the future."

Vujnovic noted that it is important to wait for the outcomes of research. "Russia does a lot of research. It is important to accumulate knowledge about this virus to understand what is going on and how," she said.