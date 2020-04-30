Number of coronavirus victims in Spain rises by 268

MADRID, April 30. /TASS/. The lowest number of coronavirus-related deaths in the last six weeks was seen in Spain — 268 people over the past day, the Ministry of Health of Spain reported on Thursday.

At the same time, according to the report, the total number of deaths since the onset of the infection in the country reached 24,543. An anti-record for mortality was seen in the kingdom on April 1 when 950 patients became victims of the pandemic in 24 hours. The number of cases detected by tests amounted to 213,435 and increased by 1,309 per day. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 112,050 patients have recovered, this figure increased by 3,103 in 24 hours.

The first coronavirus case in Spain was detected on January 31, the number of the infected began to surge after the outbreak in Italy. Since mid-March, the country has been on high alert, which allowed the authorities to restrict movement of residents throughout the country, except in cases of emergency. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that from April 27, the regime would be eased for children under the age of 12 so that they could go out.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.