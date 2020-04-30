WHO notes Russian sanitary watchdog's contribution to EAEU, CIS epidemiological safety

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. The World Health Organization (WHO) noted the contribution of Russia’s Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) to the sanitary and epidemiological safety of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the CIS member nations amid the coronavirus epidemic, the watchdog’s press service announced Thursday.

"The WHO noted Rospotrebnadzor’s special contribution to sanitary and epidemiological safety of the EAEU and CIS nations, which included scientific and methodological cooperation, as well as material and technical cooperation, including shipment of coronavirus test systems. The WHO particularly underscored its interest in cooperation with the Rospotrebnadzor in development of the COVID-19 vaccine," the agency said.

On April 29, Rospotrebnadzor head Anna Popova discussed joint development of the WHO recommendations for gradual withdrawal of introduced restrictions, as well as joint exercises involving Rospotrebnadzor’s mobile laboratories, shipped to countries of Eastern Europe and Central Asia, with the new WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge.

The agency also noted that no explosive growth of coronavirus cases has been observed on the post-Soviet territory. An agency specialist will take part in the WHO’s special mission in Tajikistan and Turkmenistan on organization of anti-epidemic measures.