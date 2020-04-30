Norway reports 7,710 cases of COVID-19

HELSINKI, April 30. /TASS/. Norway has reported 43 cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours, with the total tally reaching 7,710, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health informed on Thursday.

"In total, 7,710 people have contracted the coronavirus," the message informs. Yesterday, Norway reported a total of 7,667 cases of the virus. In the past few days, the daily increase in cases remained stable at about 100 cases a day or fewer. The country reports 207 deaths from the virus, 114 people have been hospitalized.

The first case of the novel coronavirus was detected in Norway in late February. The Norwegian government has banned entry to the country for foreigners with no residence permit, introducing border control within the Schengen zone. All kindergartens, schools and universities have been closed. Everyone arriving in the country from foreign states must be placed on a 14-day quarantine.

Earlier, Norway stated that the epidemic is under control. The government ruled to gradually open kindergartens and primary schools and to allow students who are graduating this year to return to universities. Hairdressers and other facilities closed due to the epidemic can resume their work. The ban on visiting country houses has also been lifted.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.