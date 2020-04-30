Coronavirus cases in Ukraine surpass 10,000

KIEV, April 30. /TASS/. The number of new coronavirus cases in Ukraine has grown by 540 over the past twenty-four hours to 10,406, Ukraine’s Health Minister Maxim Stepanov told a news briefing on Thursday.

"Over the entire period, 10,406 people have contracted the disease [in Ukraine], of whom there are 717 children and also 2,063 medical workers," the health minister said.

As the health minister added, 261 people have died and 1,238 patients have recovered from the illness over the entire pandemic period. Ukraine has conducted a record 7,315 coronavirus tests over the past twenty-four hours, the minister stressed.

