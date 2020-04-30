Coronavirus cases in Georgia reach 539

TBILISI, April 30. /TASS/. Twenty-two more COVID-19 cases have been identified in the South Caucasus Republic of Georgia and the total number of those infected has reached 539, the Georgian government reported on its website focused on keeping the public updated on the coronavirus situation.

The updated data show that over 5,200 people in Georgia are under quarantine while 548 individuals are staying at inpatient clinics. A total of 178 people have recovered from the illness and six patients have died. Three more Georgian citizens infected with the novel coronavirus have been delivered to their home country from abroad.

Georgia declared a state of emergency over the pandemic from March 21 to May 21.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 3,200,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 228,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 1,007,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.