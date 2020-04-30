Coronavirus case count in Bulgaria grows by 51 in past 24 hours

SOFIA, April 30. /TASS/. In the past 24 hours, coronavirus infection count in Bulgaria increased by 51, bringing the total tally in the country to 1,488, 164 of them being medical personnel, head of the national coronavirus prevention operational HQ Ventsislav Mutafchiyski announced Thursday.

"There are 310 patients in hospitals, 38 of them in the intensive care units. A total of 65 people died from the coronavirus, four of them — in the last 24 hours. A total of 266 people have recovered," he said.

The first infection cases in Bulgaria were registered on March 8. Since March 13, Bulgaria introduced a state of emergency.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.