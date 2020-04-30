Thailand detects seven new coronavirus cases

BANGKOK, April 30. /TASS/. Thailand authorities registered seven new cases of coronavirus infection over the day, which is among the lowest numbers recently. According to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Public Health, the total number of infected has reached 2,954.

The department noted that no fatal outcomes were recorded in 24 hours. In all, 54 people died in the country due to coronavirus, including one Russian. At the same time, a total of 2,687 patients recovered with 22 being discharged from hospitals during the day. To date 213 people remain in the country's medical institutions.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Thailand was detected on January 13. March 22 saw the largest one-day growth in the number of infected (188). From April 3, curfew has been in force throughout the entire country from 22:00 to 04:00. Violators of the regime face up to two years in prison and (or) a fine of 40,000 baht ($1,200).

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.