Coronavirus cases in India surpass 33,000

According to the report, the number of deaths rose by 67 to 1,074.

NEW DELHI, April 30. /TASS/. The total number of detected cases of coronavirus infection in India increased by more than 1,700 cases per day and reached 33,050, the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

From Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning, a record increase in the number of cases was seen in India — 1,897. Over the past 24 hours, the growth in the number of cases was 1,718. The average daily increase in the number of infected people this week exceeded 1,600. Last week, on average, about 1,400 new cases were recorded daily.

The Ministry said that 23,651 patients infected with coronavirus are currently undergoing treatment in hospitals, while 8 325 patients have recovered.

On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on the authorities of all states and union territories to ensure strict compliance with measures to maintain a special regime until April 14, which he later extended through May 3.

