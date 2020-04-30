Yemen reports first two coronavirus deaths

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Yemen’s Health Ministry has recorded the country’s first two coronavirus deaths, Sky News Arabia said on Thursday.

Yemen’s authorities reported the first coronavirus case in the Hadhramaut Governorate on April 10. On April 27, Yemen’s special committee on combating the coronavirus announced that the patient had recovered.

On Wednesday, five new cases were identified in the country, taking the total case count to six since the onset of the pandemic.

According to the United Nations, over 24 mln people in Yemen — about 80% of the country’s population — are in need of humanitarian aid, and the number of internally displaced persons exceeds three mln. The UN believes that if the coronavirus spreads in Yemen weakened by the years of war, the consequences will be catastrophic.