Normandy quartet ministers to discuss opening checkpoint on line of contact — Berlin

BERLIN, April 30. /TASS/. The foreign ministers of Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine who will have a video conference later on Thursday, will discuss the possibility of opening checkpoints on the line of contact in Donbass amid the pandemic, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a statement.

The talks are scheduled to begin at 13:00 German time (14:00 Moscow time).

"Residents of eastern Ukraine are seriously affected by the pandemic. The closure of the line of contact is particularly difficult for elderly people," Maas said.

"In this respect, we are working to achieve rapid progress in the humanitarian sphere during this crisis. That is why we are going to discuss unsealing the line of contact and the issue of checkpoints," the German top diplomat added.

In his opinion, reopening of checkpoints "would be a true relief for people in the east of Ukraine.".