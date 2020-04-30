Month of restrictions helped to slow down coronavirus infection rate in Russia — official

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. The novel coronavirus infection rate in Russia slowed down noticeably as a result of the four weeks of anti-coronavirus restrictions, the chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, Anna Popova, said on Wednesday.

"The most important thing is to break personal contacts <...> In this case, less people will be infected. We have spent two incubation periods in this state of isolation. Let me remind you that the incubation period of the virus - which is the time between catching the virus and beginning to have symptoms of the infectious disease - is 14 days. Two incubation periods are the necessary minimum, and they helped to slow down the infection rate noticeably. So, this [isolation period] needs to continue," she said during a roundtable headlined ‘Detecting and defeating COVID-19.’

In her words, the daily increase in new cases was 23-30% at the very start of the outbreak in Russia. Now it stands at 7-8%.

"Abiding by all the rules today will naturally give us an opportunity to return to our normal life in the future," she said, adding that when this happens, there would still be "certain special aspects related to the virus."

She also mentioned "the real quarantine" in China, where tough measures allowed to slow down the infection within 1.5-2 incubation periods.

"Our restrictions were not that tough, but we managed to slow down the infection rate within two incubation periods. That’s why we need the third one, to reach the point of no return. At the same time, if we do not observe restrictions, we will quickly find ourselves back at square one and will have to once again extend the quarantine or search for other solutions - not quite pleasant and not quite convenient," the official said.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 3,100,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 218,000 deaths have been reported.

To date, a total of 99,399 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 10,286 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 972 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.