WHO’s anti-coronavirus measures were prompt and timely, says Russia’s top diplomat

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Anti-coronavirus measures taken by the World Health Organization (WHO) as an agency within the United Nations system were prompt and timely, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an exclusive interview for TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman.

"If we look at those measures, which the UN system is now taking, then, honestly speaking, I do not see any reasons for any accusations because these efforts were quite prompt and I consider them to be timely," the Russian foreign minister said, replying to the corresponding question.

One can always complain that some steps could have been taken earlier but one should not forget that organizations of the UN system "are not something separated from its member states," Russia’s top diplomat pointed out.

"They have been established and are governed by them and there are executive and governing bodies. The secretariats of these organizations consist of citizens from the member states. Moreover, the larger the country and its GDP and the bigger contributions it pays, the greater number of citizens of that country are in the secretariat of that organization," Lavrov explained.

"This also holds true for the WHO," he said.

Commenting on the chronology of measures taken by the WHO since January 2020, Lavrov noted that they fully complied with the organization’s charter.