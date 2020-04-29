WHO’s anti-coronavirus measures were prompt and timely, says Russia’s top diplomat

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Anti-coronavirus measures taken by the World Health Organization (WHO) as an agency within the United Nations system were prompt and timely, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an exclusive interview for TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman.
"If we look at those measures, which the UN system is now taking, then, honestly speaking, I do not see any reasons for any accusations because these efforts were quite prompt and I consider them to be timely," the Russian foreign minister said, replying to the corresponding question.
One can always complain that some steps could have been taken earlier but one should not forget that organizations of the UN system "are not something separated from its member states," Russia’s top diplomat pointed out.
"They have been established and are governed by them and there are executive and governing bodies. The secretariats of these organizations consist of citizens from the member states. Moreover, the larger the country and its GDP and the bigger contributions it pays, the greater number of citizens of that country are in the secretariat of that organization," Lavrov explained.
"This also holds true for the WHO," he said.
Commenting on the chronology of measures taken by the WHO since January 2020, Lavrov noted that they fully complied with the organization’s charter.
"One more important aspect. The organization has no powers aimed at establishing a particular regime in member states. It issues recommendations. Even when it declared an emergency over the coronavirus, this was a recommendation for all the other members. The organization could not order all to declare a state of emergency," Russia’s top diplomat said.
Each country, depending on its perception of the situation already at the national level, either took into account or ignored this recommendation, Lavrov pointed out.
Russia’s foreign minister also drew attention to the fact that the WHO was not the sole agency acting on behalf of the United Nations in this work.
"There is the UN Development Program, UNICEF, the UN Population Fund, the World Food Organization (FAO) and the UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO). All of them have had and have programs of support for the needy in developing countries. These are the programs that help at least somehow to improve the socio-economic position of the population, especially its low-income strata," Lavrov said.
"Without such support, the blow to the developing countries that are managing so far to prevent the pandemic from getting too deep into their society would have been far more destructive," Russia’s top diplomat stressed.