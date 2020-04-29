Coronavirus cases in Belarus surpass 13,000

MINSK, April 29. /TASS/. The number of people in Belarus who have contracted the novel coronavirus has risen by 973 over the past 24 hours reaching 13,181, the country’s Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday.

"As of April 29, 13,181 COVID-19 cases have been recorded, which accounts for 7.8% of the number of tests," the ministry said. "A total of 84 patients with chronic diseases diagnosed with the coronavirus infection have died."

According to the Ministry of Health, 2,072 patients have recovered and were discharged from hospitals. A total of 168,986 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country since the beginning of February. Specialists in 27 laboratories in the republican scientific and practical centers, public health centers and private medical centers are verifying coronavirus tests round the clock.

Belarus has not imposed lockdown restrictions. The Belarusian authorities continue preparations for the Victory Day Parade on May 9. The World Health Organization earlier advised Belarus to prepare for the worst-case scenario and highlighted the need for additional physical distancing measures.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 3,100,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 218,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 959,700 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.