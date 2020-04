LONDON, April 29. /TASS/. The Westminster Magistrates Court postponed hearing of the extradition case of Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov to the United States to July 13, the Court told TASS on Wednesday.

"The requested person is next listed for 13.07.2020 at 10:00 am in court 3," the source said. This will be a preliminary case hearing only, he added.