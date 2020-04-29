Coronavirus-related fatality count in Iran approaches 6,000

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Iran has approached 6,000, representative of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education of Iran announced Wednesday.

"The fatality count in patients, diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, has reached 5,957," the representative said, as quoted by the ISNA news agency. In the past 24 hours, 80 people died in the country, he said, adding that 1,073 new cases were registered, taking the total case count to 93,657.

The representative said that the majority of patients in Iran are men. This is explained by the fact that the Iranian men spend more time at their workplaces amid the pandemic.

Starting on April 11, the Iranian authorities began to gradually lift measures taken over the pandemic. According to official statistics, over two thirds of the people returned to their work; restriction on movement between the provinces on personal transport has also been removed.

On February 19, the Iranian Health Ministry announced the first infection cases in the country. Due to the coronavirus spread, all Iranian schools were closed. Many nations have shut down their air service with the republic. The Iranian authorities have temporarily released 100,000 prisoners and imposed a ban on travel between cities.