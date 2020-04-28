Aeroflot flight repatriates Russian nationals from Tel Aviv to St. Petersburg, Moscow

TEL AVIV, April 28./TASS/. A plane of the Russian Aeroflot flagship carrier took off on Tuesday from Ben Gurion International Airport of Tel Aviv to repatriate Russian nationals to St. Petersburg and Moscow. This is the only flight on Tuesday from the main airport of the Jewish state, as the arrival and departure board indicates, TASS reports from the site.

There are about 300 passengers on the list, about one third of them arrived in Israel earlier for medical reasons, Russian diplomats told TASS. The Tuesday’s flight operated by Aeroflot is the first in the past month, since the previous regular flight was on March 29.

On April 27, the press service of the Russian Embassy told TASS that there were about 70 Russian nationals in Israel at the moment, who had arrived for medical reasons, as well as about 300 Russian nationals who had arrived "to visit relatives, as well as to work and study".

According to the Israeli Ministry of Health, the country reports 15,589 coronavirus cases since the first case on February 27. As many as 6,796 patients have recovered as of Tuesday. As many as 208 patients have died, including six deaths reported on Tuesday. On April 17, the country registered more recoveries than infections for the first time since the start of the epidemic, and this tendency is in place.

On April 27, the number of new coronavirus cases was below 100 (68) for the first time since the start of the month.

