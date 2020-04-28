Number of coronavirus cases in Denmark top 8,800

STOCKHOLM, April 28. /TASS/. The number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Denmark has risen by 153 to reach 8,851 over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the coronavirus-related fatalities increased by seven to reach 434, the Danish national institute for combat and prevention of infectious diseases reported Tuesday.

Moreover, 284 people are now hospitalized (26 people fewer than on Monday), with 66 of them in ICU. In addition, 166,846 people were tested, and 6,121 patients recovered.

Due to the pandemic, the Danish government shut down the national borders for foreigners starting with March 14, while Danes were advised against public gatherings of more than 10 people. All educational institutions are also closed. State officials not responsible for critical services were sent home between March 13 and April 13 with continuous payment of salaries.

On April 15, Denmark entered the first stage of reopening the country. Some preschools and primary schools welcomed children back, while public transport started operating the day before as well as certain small businesses, including hair salons and driving schools. Courts reopened on April 20. However, cafes, bars and restaurants will stay shut down until May 10 when public gatherings of more than 500 people will be allowed again.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 3,000,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 211,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 923,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.