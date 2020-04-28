Over 1,100 coronavirus cases confirmed in Iran in 24 hours

"The number of newly-recorded coronavirus cases in the country has amounted to 1,112. The total number of cases has reached 92,584," ISNA News Agency quotes him as saying. He noted that 71 coronavirus patients had died over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 5,877.

TASS, April 28. More than 1,100 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Iran over the past 24 hours, the total number of infected people has exceeded 92,500, a spokesman for Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education said on Tuesday.

On April 11, Iran’s authorities began to gradually lift the pandemic-related restrictions. According to official information, more than two-thirds of the country’s population returned to work. The ban on travel between provinces for private cars has been lifted as well.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 3,000,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 211,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 923,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.