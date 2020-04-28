Czech Republic records lowest number of coronavirus cases

PRAGUE, April 28. /TASS/. The Czech Republic has recorded the lowest number of new coronavirus cases, the country’s Health Ministry said on Tuesday.
According to the ministry, 41 patients were identified on Monday, following 52 new cases recorded on Sunday. The daily rate has been declining for several days.
A total of 7,445 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the country to date with 223 fatalities and 2,842 recoveries. Most coronavirus patients are treated at home. As many as 360 people remain hospitalized, 73 of them are considered to be in critical condition.
A state of emergency due to the coronavirus was declared in the Czech Republic on March 12. The country’s parliament is expected to consider the possibility of extending the state of emergency until May 25 on Tuesday.
