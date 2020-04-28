Number of people starving in West Africa might grow five-fold after pandemic — UN agency

ROME, April 28. /TASS/. The number of starving people in West Africa might increase five-fold if the global epidemiological situation continues to worsen, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Resilience Coordinator for West Africa Coumba Sow said in an interview.

According to her, the problem of food shortages, caused by draughts, locust outbreaks and conflicts in West Africa and the Sahel region, is now aggravated by the pandemic.

"Across West Africa, as of April, over 11 million people need immediate food assistance - mostly due to conflict. And this number will continue rising, potentially reaching 17 million during the lean season (June-August) if we don't respond fast," she said. "If the pandemic worsens, as many as 50 million more people could face a food crisis in the region."

"Those who are already hungry, or already hungry and displaced, will be at extreme risk," the expert went on. "Malnutrition rates in the Sahel are one of the highest in the world. Some 2.5 million children - more than a quarter in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger - suffer from severe and acute malnutrition."

The pandemic will affect local farmers, who might face a lower supply of fertilizers and seeds, the closure of stores and markets, and reduced assistance amid the pandemic.

"As most of West Africa is already affected by other complex crises, our first priority is to safeguard and maintain our current emergency response, especially activities supporting the upcoming agricultural campaign, which will help mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on food security," the expert said.

At the same time, she added that FAO response measures in the region face funding shortages.