Iran reports lowest number of daily COVID-19 cases in past 40 days

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Iran has documented 991 cases of the novel coronavirus in the country in the past 24 hours, which is the lowest figure in past 40 days, the Iranian Health Ministry informed on Monday.

According to the ministry, the total number of patients with COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has reached 91,472. In the past 24 hours, 96 people died from the virus, with the total number of fatalities reaching 5,806.

Iranian officials have begun to gradually lift restrictive measures, introduced due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. According to official data, over two-thirds of the country’s residents have returned to work, and the ban on traveling around the country on a personal vehicle has been lifted.

The Iranian Health Ministry reported the first cases of the novel coronavirus in the country on February 19. All Iranian schools have been closed due to the spread of the infection, with many states restricting travel links with the republic. Iran has released 100,000 prisoners, banning travel between its cities.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 3,000,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 207,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 882,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.