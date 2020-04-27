Coronavirus cases in Sweden rise to nearly 19,000

The death toll from the coronavirus in the country has climbed by 80 to 2,274.

STOCKHOLM, April 27. /TASS/. The number of novel coronavirus cases in Sweden has risen by 286 over the past day to 18,926, the country’s Health Ministry reported on Monday

Another 1,353 people are in intensive care, including 1,002 men. The majority of cases (7,378) and deaths (1,237) were registered in the capital.

The authorities insist that the epidemiological situation in the country is stable in general.

In compliance with the EU’s decision, Sweden closed its borders for foreigners who do not live in the European Union. The residents were requested not to hold meetings of more than 50 people. The authorities also recommended high schools and universities to switch to distance learning. Kindergartens, primary and secondary schools are still working. Some regions were exempt from the quarantine, and shops and food service companies are still open.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

The fifteenth week of this year (on April 6-12) broke the record for the number of fatalities in Sweden. According to Sweden’s statistics agency, during this period 2,505 deaths were registered or 358 fatalities per day. The highest mortality rate was recorded in the Stockholm region. On March 13-April 19, it was twice as much compared with similar periods over the past five years.