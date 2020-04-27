Number of people infected with novel coronavirus in Qatar surpasses 11,000

According to the ministry, in the past 24 hours, 54 people have recovered. In the entire period since the start of the coronavirus epidemic, 1,066 people have recovered, and 10 deaths have been documented. Medical professionals have held over 85,000 tests for COVID-19.

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Qatari medics have documented 957 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection, the Qatari Health Ministry informed on Twitter on Monday, adding that the total number of people infected has risen to 11,244.

Qatar has reported one of the highest numbers of infection among Arab states, with a comparatively low lethality rate.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 3,000,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 207,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 882,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.