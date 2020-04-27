Almost 8,000 coronavirus cases reported in the Philippines

According to the ministry, ten more people have died, bringing the overall death toll to 511. Seventy people have recovered, and the number of recoveries now stands at 93.

BANGKOK, April 27./TASS/. The Philippine authorities have confirmed 198 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of infected people to 7,777. As many as 285 new cases were reported the day before, the Ministry of Health said.

On January 30, the country reported its first coronavirus cases. On February 1, the Philippines became the first country outside China to report a coronavirus death. March 31 and April 12 saw the biggest daily growth in the number of infected people and deaths (537 and 50 accordingly). A state of emergency was imposed in the country for half-a-year.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 3,000,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 207,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 882,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.