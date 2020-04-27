Belgium’s daily Covid-19 death toll sees record low over the past month

BRUSSELS, April 27./TASS/. As many as 113 people have died from coronavirus in Belgium in the past 24 hours, the lowest death toll in the past month, the Belgian Ministry of Health said on Monday.

Over the past 24 hours, the country has reported 553 new cases, these numbers are also among the lowest over the past month. Overall, 46,687 people have been infected since the epidemic hit the European country. According to local rules, only people with acute symptoms of the disease are tested for coronavirus.

Belgium has been under a nationwide lockdown ever since March 14. It was first imposed until April 5, but then extended to April 19, and further prolonged until May 3. All educational, cultural and public institutions remain closed, students and pupils were moved to online learning settings, and all public and private gatherings were banned irrespective of how many people take part. All private companies were asked to have their staff moved to teleworking from home. The state agencies work part time, while only emergency services are operating on a regular basis. Local residents are not allowed to leave their neighborhoods. Social distancing rules are in effect on municipal transport and in supermarkets.

Belgium also closed its borders, banning any trips across the country. Late on Friday, Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes said that on May 4, the country will launch a step-by-step easing of the lockdown, making it compulsory for people to wear masks in public places. The process of lifting the lockdown will be slow and gradual. It is expected to continue at least until August 31, and maybe longer.

According to the latest statistics, over 3,000,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 207,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 882,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.