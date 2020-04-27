Mexico’s coronavirus infections nearing 15,000

"The number of confirmed [coronavirus] cases is 14,677," Alomia noted. "At the same time, only 4,972 infected people showed symptoms in the past 14 days." Over the 24 hour period, 46 people died, bringing the total number of infections to 1,351.

MEXICO CITY, April 27. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Mexico has reached 14,677 as doctors identify 835 more patients who contracted the virus in the past 24 hours, head epidemiologist of the national Health Ministry Jose Luis Alomia said Sunday evening at a press conference broadcast live on the agency’s official website.

Mexico officially reported its first coronavirus infection on February 28. The national government on March 30 announced a state of emergency in healthcare and suspended all non-essential activities. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on April 16 suggested that the country could go back to normal life on June 1.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,900,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 204,000 deaths have been reported.