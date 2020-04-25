Novel coronavirus global death toll tops 200 — TASS calculations

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. The overall death toll from the novel coronavirus worldwide has exceeded 200,000 on Saturday, according to TASS calculations based on official reports, as well as statements from experts and media.

According to latest reports, some 2,845,000 people worldwide have contracted the virus, some 7.05% of them (or approximately 200,500 people) have died. The benchmark of 100,000 deaths was reached on April 14. Therefore, it took almost two weeks for this figure to double.

Every fourth of those infected - or about 737,400 people - has recovered from the disease.

The majority of deaths has been registered in the United States, which accounts for approximately one third of all cases. In that country, 5.67% of those infected, or some 52,100 people, have died. Italy is the runner-up, with about 26,384 deaths and mortality of 13.51%. Spain is third, with 22,902 deaths (mortality 10.24%).

To date, a total of 74,588 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 6,250 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 681 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.