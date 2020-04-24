Putin orders Foreign Ministry to help in contacts with foreign agencies to fight COVID-19

NOVO-OGARYOVO, April 24./TASS/. The Foreign Ministry must help the Ministry of Health and other Russian agencies organize their cooperation with foreign colleagues to battle the coronavirus pandemic, President Vladimir Putin told a session with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council on Friday.

It is necessary to help the Ministry of Health and other ministries "to establish contacts with their partners abroad in order to duly organize cooperation in fight against the coronavirus infection," the president said.

"As you can see from my phone calls with colleagues from other countries, practically all our partners express their wish to work together, offer their services, suggest different options for this cooperation, along different trajectories," the president stressed.

According to him, this activity necessitates assistance from the Foreign Ministry. "I ask you to organize this activity," Putin told Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who said the ambassadors would also receive instructions based on the result of president’s conversations with foreign leaders.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,700,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 191,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 750,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 68,622 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 5,568 patients having recovered from the virus.