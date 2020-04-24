Russian ambassador urges US to defend historical truth about WWII

WASHINGTON, April 24./TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov has urged the American side to work together to defend historical truth about WWII and fight the attempts to distort its facts.

"Lovingly cherishing the memory of an immortal act of heroism by the greatest generation of victors is our common duty. We must work together to defend veterans’ honor, as well as historical truth, and to fight an increasing number of attempts to skew information pertaining to those years," the ambassador said in his introductory remarks for the special issue of Russia Beyond, commemorating 75 years since the Victory, issued on Friday.

The diplomat reiterated that at that fateful period for all of humanity, "the USSR and the United States fought the aggressor shoulder to shoulder". "In honor of this, commemorative ceremonies are being held across the U.S. with the participation of Russian diplomats and local communities in every corner of the country, at the Soviet pilots’ graves in Anchorage, the Navy statue in Seattle, the Allied pilot monument in Fairbanks, in Elizabeth-City on Project Zebra Day on January 11, the WWII Memorial in Washington DC, on Remembrance Day and the Day of the Unknown Soldier," Antonov emphasized in the article to mark the anniversary of Elbe Day.

"Every year on April 25, the historical day of the meeting of the Allies at the Elbe River in 1945, the Arlington Cemetery is visited by embassy delegates from CIS countries, together with U.S. politicians and Soviet and American war veterans, to participate in a ceremonial wreath-laying at the ‘Spirit of the Elbe’ marker," he went on to say.

"We profoundly honor the memory of our allies — American, British and French," the ambassador emphasized. "This year we will immortalize the memory of Hero of the Soviet Union, French pilot M. Albert, who flew for the legendary Normandie-Niemen air regiment. After the war, he settled in America. A bronze bust by Russian sculptor M. L. Serdyukov is being planned at the site of Mr. Albert’s final resting place in Chipley, Florida. Support for the project is being graciously provided by the French Embassy and the local Russian community," the Russian diplomat said.

American and Soviet troops met at the Elbe River in Germany on April 25, 1945.