All remaining coronavirus patients on Hainan out of quarantine

HAIKOU, April 24. /TASS/. All 162 patients who had been treated for coronavirus and discharged from Hainan's hospitals completed a 28-day quarantine on April 21. Thus, according to the provincial administration's official website, there are currently no patients with coronavirus left on the Island of Hainan after recovery or on quarantine.

The last patient discharged from hospital was a 40-year-old woman who came to Hainan from the city of Jingzhou in the central province of Hubei. She left the hospital on March 24. She tested positive for coronavirus in late February.

At least 168 coronavirus cases were officially confirmed during the epidemic on Hainan, six people died. The largest number of infections was registered in the city of Sanya (54 cases). Haikou (39 cases) and Danzhou (15 cases) are also in the top three by the number of cases.

The provincial authorities tackled the pandemic using four basic principles: early detection, early diagnosis, early treatment and early isolation. Moreover, provincial medical institutions used different approaches for confirmed virus cases and those with syspected symptoms.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe.