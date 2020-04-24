Malaysia tops 5,600 coronavirus cases

SINGAPORE, April 24. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus infections in Malaysia has risen by 88 in the past 24 hours and is now approaching 5,700, Director General of Malaysia’s Health Ministry Noor Hisham Abdullah said Friday during a press conference broadcast via Facebook.
According to him, "88 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, the total now stands at 5,691." The official added, "One patient died, overall there are 96 fatalities." According to him, 121 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 3,600.
Amid the outbreak, the Malaysian prime minister on April 10 extended the effect of restrictions placed on citizens’ movement until May 12 which practically means that the country is under full lockdown.
In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe.
On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,700,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 191,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 750,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.