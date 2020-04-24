Malaysia tops 5,600 coronavirus cases

Overall there are 96 fatalities, according to Director General of Malaysia’s Health Ministry Noor Hisham Abdullah

SINGAPORE, April 24. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus infections in Malaysia has risen by 88 in the past 24 hours and is now approaching 5,700, Director General of Malaysia’s Health Ministry Noor Hisham Abdullah said Friday during a press conference broadcast via Facebook.

According to him, "88 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, the total now stands at 5,691." The official added, "One patient died, overall there are 96 fatalities." According to him, 121 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 3,600. Amid the outbreak, the Malaysian prime minister on April 10 extended the effect of restrictions placed on citizens’ movement until May 12 which practically means that the country is under full lockdown.

Read also First death from coronavirus outside of China recorded in Philippines