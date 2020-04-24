Bulgaria sees sharp rise in coronavirus cases in past day

SOFIA, April 24./TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Bulgaria has risen by 90 in the past 24 hours, which is an 8.3-percent daily growth, a record one since the country reported its first patient, the head of the anti-coronavirus crisis center, Ventsislav Mutafchiyski, told a briefing on Friday.
The overall number of coronavirus cases has amounted to 1,171, with 129 medics among them, he said.
"As many as 270 people are treated in clinics, 37 of them in intensive care units. Fifty-two people have died from coronavirus, including two fatalities over the past 24 hours. As many as 193 people have recovered," he added.
"A steep rise in the number of infected people is apparently linked to the Easter holidays, when we saw mass violations of the social distancing rules. We have May holidays ahead, and the situation alarms us, since restrictions in Bulgaria are the most relaxed in Europe. I hope to God that it won’t play Old Harry with us," Mutafchiyski added.
Experts from the anti-crisis center also commented on a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases among the medical personnel, 34 in the past 24 hours, suggesting that it was due to an incorrect use of protective gear.
Bulgaria reported its first coronavirus cases on March 8. A state of emergency was enforced on March 13.
On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,700,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 191,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 750,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.