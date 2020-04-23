UNSC considering draft resolution on coronavirus response, source says

UNITED NATIONS, April 23. /TASS/. France and Tunisia have suggested the United Nations Security Council adopt a resolution calling for a global ceasefire amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The document, available to TASS, "demands a general and immediate cessation of hostilities in all countries on its agenda and supports the efforts undertaken by the Secretary-General and his Special Representatives and Special Envoys in that respect."

The draft resolution also "requests the Secretary General to instruct peace-keeping operations to provide support, within their mandates and existing resources, to host country authorities in their efforts to contain the pandemic, in particular to facilitate humanitarian access to internally displaced person and refugee camps and allow for medical evacuations."

A source in the UN headquarters told TASS that members of the UN Security Council were holding consultations on the document but no date for a vote had been set. France earlier initiated a similar resolution but it failed to be passed due to disagreements between China and the US.

A thing to note is that the new draft resolution does not mention the role of the World Health Organization in coronavirus response efforts. Besides, the United States insisted on a provision urging "all Member States to rapidly disclose accurate information to the international community, including epidemiological data, origination and transmission information, the number of cases and deaths."

Coronavirus pandemic

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,600,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 184,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 723,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 62,773 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 4,891 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 555 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.