Belgium’s coronavirus death toll approach 6,500

BRUSSELS, April 23. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Belgium increased by 230 in the past 24 hours to reach 6,490, the national health ministry said Thursday.

The agency expressed hope that the country had passed the coronavirus death toll peak.

In the past 24 hours, 908 new coronavirus infections were identified, bringing the total to 42,797. Today’s figures are almost identical to the ones reported yesterday.

Belgium has been placed under a strict nationwide lockdown since March 14. It was initially planned to be in effect only until April 5, but on March 27 the authorities decided to extend it until April 19 and later until May 3. All educational, cultural and social facilities are shut down, students and schoolkids are practicing distance learning, all mass events are banned irrespective of the number of participants. All private companies are recommended to tell their employees to work from home, working hours of government agencies are cut down, while only emergency services operate without any changes.

Belgium also shut down its borders and banned any trips around the country, residents are only allowed to travel within their district of residence. Citizens are obliged to practice social distancing in transport and shops.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,600,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 184,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 723,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.