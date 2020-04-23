Africa’s coronavirus cases top 25,000, says WHO

PRETORIA, April 23. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus infections in Africa has reached 25,320 people, while 1,225 people died across the continent, the World Health Organization (WHO) Africa branch said Thursday.

South Africa accounts for the biggest number of infections (3,635) and 65 deaths. Algeria, meanwhile, has the biggest coronavirus death toll (402) and 2,910 infections. Egypt reported 264 fatalities and 3,490 cases, while Morocco identified 3,377 and 149 deaths.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, Cameroon is ranked second after South Africa with 1,163 coronavirus infections and 43 fatalities, followed by Ghana (1,154 and 9) and Ivory Coast (952 and 14).

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,600,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 184,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 723,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.