Slovakia’s coronavirus cases climb to 1,325

PRAGUE, April 23. /TASS/. The number of people in Slovakia who have contracted the novel coronavirus has reached 1,325, the Slovak radio reported on Thursday citing the country’s Ministry of Health.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country with a population of about 5.4 mln rose by 81 on Wednesday. On Tuesday, 45 new cases were reported.

One patient died on Wednesday, the death toll from the pandemic climbed to 15. Currently, 265 people are in hospitals, 288 patients have recovered.

A total of 57,421 people have been tested since March 6, when the first coronavirus case was confirmed in the country.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,600,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 184,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 723,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.