Spain records another 440 coronavirus deaths

MADRID, April 23. /TASS/. Another 4,635 coronavirus patients were identified in Spain in the past 24 hours, the death toll rose by 440, the country’s Health Ministry said on Thursday.

According to the ministry, the total number of coronavirus patients has reached 213,024, the death toll has climbed to 22,157 and 89,250 patients have recovered. Spain recorded its first coronavirus case on January 31. The number of patients started to grow rapidly after an outbreak had hit Italy. On March 14, the Spanish government declared a high alert over the coronavirus, restricting the movement of people across the country. Coronavirus pandemic