Spain records another 440 coronavirus deaths

MADRID, April 23. /TASS/. Another 4,635 coronavirus patients were identified in Spain in the past 24 hours, the death toll rose by 440, the country’s Health Ministry said on Thursday.
According to the ministry, the total number of coronavirus patients has reached 213,024, the death toll has climbed to 22,157 and 89,250 patients have recovered.
Spain recorded its first coronavirus case on January 31. The number of patients started to grow rapidly after an outbreak had hit Italy. On March 14, the Spanish government declared a high alert over the coronavirus, restricting the movement of people across the country.
Coronavirus pandemic
In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.
On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,600,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 184,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 723,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.