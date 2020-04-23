The Philippines records 271 more coronavirus cases and 16 new deaths

BANGKOK, April 23. /TASS/. Authorities of the Philippines have confirmed 271 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours bringing the total to 6,981, the national Health Ministry said Thursday.

According to the ministry, the country identified 16 more fatalities, the total number of deaths now stands at 462. Recoveries also increased by 29 to 722.

The Philippines reported its first coronavirus case on January 30. On February 1, the country became the first in the world outside China where a coronavirus fatality occurred. On March 31 and April 12, the Philippines confirmed the worst daily increase in cases and deaths — 537 and 50 correspondingly.

The authorities imposed a state of emergency for six months.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,600,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 184,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 723,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.