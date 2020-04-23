Supporting WHO important for US own safety — WHO chief

GENEVA, April 23. /TASS/. Financial support for the World Health Organization and its efforts worldwide is important for the own safety of the United States, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva.

On April 14, US President Donald Trump said the United States was suspending its contributions to the budget of the World Health Organization (WHO) "while a review is conducted to assess the World Health Organization’s role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus."

"The US has been supporting the WHO. It’s number one donor, and we value that, we appreciate that," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said when asked to comment on the issue.

In his opinion, the US funding of WHO health efforts in other states helps to save lives and improve the global health system.

"I hope the US believes this is an important investment not just to help others, but for the US to stay safe also," Ghebreyesus said. "For US to remain safe the investment in other countries is very important."

"So I hope the freezing of the funding will be reconsidered, and US will once again support WHO’s work and continue to save lives," he added.

When asked by a journalist to comment on calls by certain US lawmakers, who said that the WHO director general must resign for the US funding to resume, the official said: "I hope they know what the rules are [for WHO director general’s appointment and removal from office]. I don’t have any more to comment."

"One thing I’m sure is: we have been working very hard for the last three years, almost three years, reforming the WHO," he added. "We work day and night, and we will continue to work day and night."

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.