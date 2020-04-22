Russian, Turkish military conduct joint patrol mission in Syria’s al-Hasakah governorate

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Russian and Turkish servicemen conducted a regular joint patrol mission in Syria’s al-Hasakah governorate in line with the 2019 Russian-Turkish memorandum of understanding, the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Wednesday.

"Implementation of provisions of the Russian-Turkish memorandum of understanding, adopted on October 22, 2019, continues. A regular joint patrol has taken place along the following route: Shayker - Dellik - Qasra - Kara Mania - Shayker in the al-Hasakah governorate," the center said.

According to Zhuravlev, no shelling attacks by Turkey-controlled armed groups were reported in Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone during the past day. The ceasefire, introduced in line with Russian-Turkish agreements starting from 00:01 local time on March 6, 2020, is being observed.

However, two shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia) were reported in the settlements of Kafr Mus in the Idlib governorate and Adjel in the Aleppo governorate.