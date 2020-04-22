Moscow reports 27 novel coronavirus deaths in past day — crisis center

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. A total of 27 patients, suffering from the novel coronavirus and associated diseases, have died in Moscow in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday.

"A total of 27 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the novel coronavirus, have died in Moscow. The victims are between 38 and 90 years old. The 38-year-old patient suffered from chronic bronchitis. The majority of patients had associated diseases," the crisis center said.

The overall death toll in the Russian capital now stands at 288.

"The crisis center reminds elderly people and people with chronic conditions to strictly observe the self-isolation regime. Until May 1, all residents of the Russian capital regardless of their age must not leave their places of residence," the center said.

The system of digital passes to travel about Moscow and the Moscow region was imposed on April 15. The pass is a special code consisting of letters and digits. Such passes are issued free of charge. Applications are received either online, or over the phone, or via an SMS.

To date, a total of 57,999 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 4,420 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 513 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.