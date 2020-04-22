The Philippines record 111 more coronavirus cases and 9 new deaths

BANGKOK, April 22. /TASS/. Authorities of the Philippines have confirmed 111 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours bringing the total to 6,710, the national Health Ministry said Wednesday.

Yesterday, 140 new cases were registered.

According to the ministry, the country identified nine more fatalities, the total number of deaths now stands at 446. Recoveries also increased by 39 to 693.

The Philippines reported its first coronavirus case on January 30. On February 1, the country became the first in the world outside China where a coronavirus fatality occurred. On March 31 and April 12, the Philippines saw the worst daily increase in cases and deaths — 537 and 50 correspondingly.

The authorities imposed a state of emergency for six months.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,500,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 177,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 696,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.