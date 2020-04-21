Trump: twenty US states getting ready to lift COVID-19 restrictions

WASHINGTON, April 22. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump stated on Tuesday that 20 US states are currently getting ready to lift the sanitary restrictions introduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are opening up America again. Twenty states representing 40% of the population have announced that they are making plans and preparations to safely restart their economies in the very near future," the US leader said during a briefing on Tuesday. He did not provide any specifics. "They’re moving along pretty quickly. Three announced today, as you know. And they are going to be doing it safely," he said.

Last week, the US government published recommendations on step-by-step lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in the country. Trump stressed that it would be up for US state governors to decide whether to lift the existing restrictions or not, as the situation varies from state to state.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are over 816,000 documented COVID-19 cases in the USA and over 43,900 recorded deaths. New York has reported the highest amount of novel coronavirus cases in the country.

