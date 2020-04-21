Turkey records 4,600 new coronavirus cases

ANKARA, April 21. /TASS/. The number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Turkey has increased by more than 4,600 in a single day, while the total approaches 95,000, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Tuesday.

"In the past 24 hours, 39,429 tests were conducted, 4,611 new [coronavirus] cases were registered, while 119 patients died. The total number of deaths reached 2,259, while the total number of cases hit 95,591," the minister said via his Twitter page. According to Koca, 14,918 people recovered in total.

On April 17, the country said 126 people had died from the coronavirus-related causes, the biggest number of fatalities in Turkey since the outbreak began.

Turkey reported its first coronavirus case identified after a local who recently returned from Europe tested positive for COVID-19.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,484,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 170,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 652,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.