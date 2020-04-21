Italy records 534 more coronavirus deaths and 2,723 more recoveries

ROME, April 21. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus related deaths in Italy has reached 24,648, which is 534 fatalities more than yesterday, the Italian Civil Protection Department informed on Tuesday.

The statement underlines that a record number of recoveries was identified (2,723) as well as the lowest number of patients in ICU (2,471). The total number of infections reached 183,957 since the outbreak hit the country.