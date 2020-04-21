Italy records 534 more coronavirus deaths and 2,723 more recoveries

ROME, April 21. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus related deaths in Italy has reached 24,648, which is 534 fatalities more than yesterday, the Italian Civil Protection Department informed on Tuesday.
The statement underlines that a record number of recoveries was identified (2,723) as well as the lowest number of patients in ICU (2,471). The total number of infections reached 183,957 since the outbreak hit the country.
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte earlier on Tuesday announced that he would submit the government’s lockdown exit plan before the end of the week. The country imposed the quarantine measures on March 10, they are effective until May 3. Later, Conte spoke in parliament warning that personal protective equipment should be used until a coronavirus vaccine is developed.